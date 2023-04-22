New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $3,722,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.15 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

