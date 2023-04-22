New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $834.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

