New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $116.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

