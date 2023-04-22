New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OC opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

