New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

