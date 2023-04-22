New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.28 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock worth $504,743,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNX opened at $89.15 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.