New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,711,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,343 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $10.10 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTKB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

