New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

