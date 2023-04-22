New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.86 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

