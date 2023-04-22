New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in InMode were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.