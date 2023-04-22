New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $751,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

