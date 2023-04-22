New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.10 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Buckle were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Buckle stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

