New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

UGI opened at $34.99 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.