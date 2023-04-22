New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $227.74.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

