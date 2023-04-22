New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

