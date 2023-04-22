New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $170.74. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Insider Activity at WEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

