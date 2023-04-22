New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

BLMN stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

