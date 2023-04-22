New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 856,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.