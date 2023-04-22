New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.66.

NYSE ALLY opened at $25.86 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

