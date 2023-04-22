New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $62.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

