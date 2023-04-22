New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,641. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

