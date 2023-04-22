New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

