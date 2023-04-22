New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,457 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.59. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

