New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,099 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.