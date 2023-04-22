New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 703 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.