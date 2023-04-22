New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WABC shares. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

