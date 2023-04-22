New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

