New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

