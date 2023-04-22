New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

