New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 119,094 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.



