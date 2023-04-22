New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,994 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1,435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 489,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $20,515,000.

FRPT opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

