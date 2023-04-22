New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,869 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after buying an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

