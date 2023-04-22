New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,330 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

