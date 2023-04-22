New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

