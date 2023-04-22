New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 3,982 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $216.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

