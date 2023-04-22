New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,265 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

