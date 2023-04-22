New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Articles

