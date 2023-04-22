New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 14,300 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 72,248 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radian Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.