New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

