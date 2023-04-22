New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $56,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

