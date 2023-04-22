New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lazard were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

