New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $280,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

KREF opened at $11.37 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

