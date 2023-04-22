New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $382,000 Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -4.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

