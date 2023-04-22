New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $406,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $50,533.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

