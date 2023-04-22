New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $408,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

