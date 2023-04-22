New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $421,000 Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $975.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

