New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GBX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.