New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $114,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,647 shares in the company, valued at $724,353.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

