New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $154,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $75.03 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.