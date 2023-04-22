New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $235,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 588.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 651,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 425,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 424,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

